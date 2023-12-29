Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $174.50

Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 174.50 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.20), with a volume of 105016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.19).
Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £370.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,023.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 162.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 160.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.
Henderson European Focus Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $1.30. Henderson European Focus Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,352.94%.
Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
