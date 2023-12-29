Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $174.50

Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 174.50 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.20), with a volume of 105016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.19).

Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £370.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,023.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 162.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 160.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

Get Henderson European Focus Trust alerts:

Henderson European Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $1.30. Henderson European Focus Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,352.94%.

Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.