PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.49

Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.49 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.81), with a volume of 110722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.76).

PCI-PAL Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £40.85 million, a PE ratio of -891.11 and a beta of 0.85.

PCI-PAL Company Profile

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution for agents on live calls to enhance contact center customer experience.

