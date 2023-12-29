First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Up 187.5% in December

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 514.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,256,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,157 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,958,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 340,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 159,051 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 114,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 296.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FEP stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2014 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -178.79%.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

