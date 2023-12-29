Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Short Interest Up 176.5% in December

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 176.5% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Finward Bancorp

In related news, Chairman David A. Bochnowski purchased 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $48,867.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 252,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,623.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Finward Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Finward Bancorp worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNWD stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Finward Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Finward Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

