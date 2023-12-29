First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the November 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,549,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,530,000 after purchasing an additional 174,288 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,386,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,788,000 after buying an additional 507,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 30.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after buying an additional 281,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 490,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FEI opened at $8.61 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

