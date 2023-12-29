36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Up 183.3% in December

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

36Kr Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRKR opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Get 36Kr alerts:

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 27.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.88%.

Institutional Trading of 36Kr

36Kr Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 36Kr Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KRKR Free Report ) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.