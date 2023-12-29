Short Interest in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Expands By 183.4%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,700 shares, an increase of 183.4% from the November 30th total of 787,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Kobe Steel Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBSTF opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. Kobe Steel has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Get Kobe Steel alerts:

Kobe Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.