Short Interest in China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Rises By 184.6%

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the November 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
China Suntien Green Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSGEF opened at 0.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.42. China Suntien Green Energy has a 1 year low of 0.42 and a 1 year high of 0.42.
China Suntien Green Energy Company Profile
