Short Interest in China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Rises By 184.6%

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the November 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

China Suntien Green Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSGEF opened at 0.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.42. China Suntien Green Energy has a 1 year low of 0.42 and a 1 year high of 0.42.

China Suntien Green Energy Company Profile

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

