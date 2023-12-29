Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in CDW by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at $1,373,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $228.70 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $229.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

