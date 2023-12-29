Ballentine Partners LLC Has $917,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.9% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 254,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after buying an additional 33,001 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 22,303 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,291 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $158.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.19.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

