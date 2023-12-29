Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 16,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 47.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $1,568,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WEC opened at $84.03 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

