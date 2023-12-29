Clarius Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

