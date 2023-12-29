Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $815,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 206,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,146,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 47.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $246.04 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $149.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

