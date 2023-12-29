iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,650,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after buying an additional 376,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 316,928 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $105.25 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $105.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

