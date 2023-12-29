Clarius Group LLC Has $957,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $757.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $679.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $669.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $536.77 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $299.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.