Insider Selling: Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) EVP Sells 1,633 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.81 and a 12-month high of $136.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
