Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) Insider Andrew Kroger Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kroger sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.41), for a total value of A$300,000.00 ($204,081.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67.

Cryosite Limited offers outsourced clinical trials logistic services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Trials and Biological Services Logistics, and Cord Blood and Tissues Storage. The Clinical Trials and Biological Services Logistics segment provides specialist temperature-controlled storage, sourcing, labelling, status management, secondary packaging, schedule drug distribution, destruction, returns and biological, as well as logistics services to the clinical trials, research, and pharmaceutical industries.

