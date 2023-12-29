Verge Price Up 7.7% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Verge has a total market cap of $64.28 million and $5.10 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,813.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00178371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.02 or 0.00609604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00053447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.86 or 0.00401381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.97 or 0.00226462 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000722 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

