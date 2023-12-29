Zcash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $99.26 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $29.39 or 0.00068644 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $479.92 million and $99.26 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00049995 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00023114 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

