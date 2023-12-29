Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0068

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $377.94 million and $7.58 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,813.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00178371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.02 or 0.00609604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00053447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.86 or 0.00401381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.97 or 0.00226462 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000722 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,007,255,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,982,730,813 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.