Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Director Ronald Martin Skelton Sells 14,200 Shares

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.76, for a total value of C$564,621.82.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,300 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total value of C$211,477.95.

On Thursday, December 14th, Ronald Martin Skelton sold 16,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.03, for a total value of C$640,465.60.

On Monday, December 4th, Ronald Martin Skelton sold 6,900 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.01, for a total value of C$276,042.78.

Shares of TSE AND opened at C$40.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.17. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$36.76 and a 52-week high of C$53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$799.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33.

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.11). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of C$156.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.5603715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AND shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.86.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

