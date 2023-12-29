Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells 7,051 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) insider Karen Noblett sold 7,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $446,187.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karen Noblett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axonics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of Axonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00.

Axonics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $63.75 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $68.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXNX

Institutional Trading of Axonics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Axonics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.