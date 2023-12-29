Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 2,750 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,474,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.