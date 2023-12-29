Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CEO Stuart Rothstein Sells 40,000 Shares

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,828.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 38.78, a current ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,333.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,687,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,433,000 after acquiring an additional 101,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,147,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,105,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARI. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARI

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.