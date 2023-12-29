Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CEO Stuart Rothstein Sells 40,000 Shares

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,828.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 38.78, a current ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,333.33%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARI. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
