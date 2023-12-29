Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 17,500 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,975,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $326,725.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $302,400.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $1,687,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $314,825.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $312,200.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $324,625.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Artur Bergman sold 9,707 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $157,641.68.

On Monday, November 13th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $281,225.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $289,275.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $293,125.00.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $24.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.21 million. Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter worth $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 886.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSLY

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.