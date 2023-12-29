Litecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $554.49 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $76.37 or 0.00178371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and $554.49 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009217 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,033,395 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
