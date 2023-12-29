Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Insider Michael Ellenbogen Sells 79,371 Shares of Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 79,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $397,648.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,073,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Ellenbogen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $200,834.94.

On Thursday, November 16th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 100 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $400.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Ellenbogen sold 7,466 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $29,864.00.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.33 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.80% and a negative net margin of 147.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,530,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,689 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 123.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 283,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 156,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

