Cardano (ADA) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $21.94 billion and approximately $868.82 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,364.78 or 0.05522882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00097764 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00017844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00026705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00022075 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002116 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,484,376,264 coins and its circulating supply is 35,359,062,290 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.