Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Eric Andersen Acquires 48,693 Shares

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) Director Eric Andersen purchased 48,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $640,312.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 533,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,010,935.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Eric Andersen purchased 857 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $11,440.95.

On Thursday, December 7th, Eric Andersen purchased 101,050 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $1,298,492.50.

On Friday, November 17th, Eric Andersen purchased 300 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Eric Andersen acquired 50,170 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $627,125.00.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $190.89 million, a PE ratio of -133.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MACK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 43,546 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 93,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2,675.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

