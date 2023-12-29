Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,139 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

