Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 195.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI opened at $240.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

