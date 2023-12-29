Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN-B) CFO Diane J. Bessette Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN-B – Get Free Report) CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lennar Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LEN-B opened at $134.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.64 and its 200-day moving average is $111.39.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

