Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Jesse E. Gary Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CENX. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

