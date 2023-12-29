Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,009,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $694,320.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total value of $841,000.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $191.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $315.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

