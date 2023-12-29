Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,496 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,496 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the second quarter valued at about $344,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $34.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36.

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

