Derbend Asset Management Has $4.72 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Derbend Asset Management increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 3.2% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 3.2 %

TSLA opened at $253.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.60 and a 200-day moving average of $248.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

