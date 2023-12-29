Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 372 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock valued at $542,170,741. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $157.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.