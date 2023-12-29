Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,623 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,623 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its stake in shares of Shell by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Shell by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Down 1.0 %

SHEL opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

