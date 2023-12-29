Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $87.84 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $90.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

