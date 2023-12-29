Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 32,079 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,161,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,079 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $181,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

