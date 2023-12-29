Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,788,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $10,295,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Argus boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,567.65 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,604.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,541.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.