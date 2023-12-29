Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $296.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.82 and a 200 day moving average of $262.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.