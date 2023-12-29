Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rumble by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rumble alerts:

Rumble Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUM opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. Rumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

About Rumble

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Rumble had a negative net margin of 109.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.