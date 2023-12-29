Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 3,411 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,499 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

