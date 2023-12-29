Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,611,000 after buying an additional 124,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,946,630,000 after buying an additional 135,604 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.27.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $409.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.26 and its 200-day moving average is $358.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $413.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

