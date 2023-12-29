Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.46

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.46 and last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 43846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity High Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,658,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,997,000 after purchasing an additional 387,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 41,353 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 294,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333,824 shares during the period.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

