ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 8.4%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 1,600,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,257,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

