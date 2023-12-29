ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 8.4%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 1,600,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,257,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.
ImmunityBio Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
See Also
