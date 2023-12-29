Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 13,610 shares.The stock last traded at $15.22 and had previously closed at $15.00.

Indivior Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.05.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Indivior had a positive return on equity of 370.37% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Indivior

Indivior Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDV. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,678,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,583,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,954,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,340,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.