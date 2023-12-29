Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 13,610 shares.The stock last traded at $15.22 and had previously closed at $15.00.
Indivior Stock Down 4.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.05.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Indivior had a positive return on equity of 370.37% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Indivior
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Indivior
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Four beaten-down penny stocks ready to take off
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.