GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 5,376 shares.The stock last traded at $19.85 and had previously closed at $19.69.

GAMCO Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $484.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter.

GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is currently 6.27%.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

