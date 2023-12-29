Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Down to $13.69

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.69, but opened at $13.03. Intchains Group shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 1,930 shares traded.
Intchains Group Trading Down 5.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 25.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Intchains Group Company Profile
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
Featured Stories
